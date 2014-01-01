Jemma Page & Mimmi Waugh launched Orchid in 2002 and have learnt so much along the way.

We set out to build a style using the timeless designs of classic oriental interiors, which have endured over the centuries. We have become authoritative in our style, seeking out small artisan suppliers to re-produce to our ideas, using their innate knowledge and methods for a truly unique and accessible brand. Having acquired in-depth knowledge of how lacquer is mixed, how it is durable and how it adds a wonderful range of textures and colour like no other style. As a result we’ve experimented and fused these pieces for our customers in just about every style of home, and have become masters at pulling a look together that is truly “Orchid”. Sometimes we will make a restored Chinese antique cabinet or sideboard the star of the show, others we will use more contemporary pieces to be the star to then contrast with accents or touches of the orient using lamps, ceramics or bronze accessories. As with all popular interiors brands, we are fundamentally about offering the chance to create a home which is loved; attracting those who enjoy bringing their own style together, making a unique, personal home which equally suits everyone in the home. We have a strong following as the passion of workmanship shines through and appeals equally to the masculine and feminine home-maker.

We spent 3 months (yes we rolled up our own shirt-sleeves!) restoring our very special 200-year-old barn from a rubble floored disused cow-shed, to the beautiful carpeted, lit and heated 3-storey space it is today; providing a perfectly charming, yet idiosyncratic back-drop for visitors to browse and shop our designs. We have filled three floors with colourful lacquered wood, restored vintage oriental furniture, ceramic lamps and luxurious velvet upholstered chairs, accessorised with classic blue & white ceramics and quirky finds from the vintage markets we trawl throughout China. The fusion of eastern and western styles brings together a very special look which is regularly updated with regular shipments arriving of one-off restored Chinese antiques as well as the introduction of new designs and ideas. New visitors’ reactions are rewarding, being inspired by and aspiring to re-create, our look in some way, small or large.

Rarely does anyone leave empty-handed. Having caught the eye of several high profile fabric, wallpaper and paint companies we regularly feature in national interiors magazines, where our furniture is featured to style these gorgeous brands, in return you will notice these beautiful designs forming the back-drop of our product lifestyle images across our website and social media pages. The Old Barn is near the cathedral city of Winchester, about a mile outside the market town of Stockbridge; we are on the very beautiful shooting estate of Sandydown, there is plenty of free parking outside the barn.

We stay true to our style and ethos of supplying a fabulous product, great service with knowledgeable staff, advice and home visits are available, when needed, to help pull that look together, there is nothing we love more than getting stuck in to a project. But first and foremost our aim is to provide a style and environment where shopping is relaxing, inspirational and the offering is the perfect blend of comfort, excellent quality and stylish results with personal touches to make that gorgeous home your own to love and be proud to show.