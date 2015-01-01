If you are looking to convert, extend or refurbish your property, we can be your expert partner through every phase of the project. We have the full palette of expert building services to help you meet and then surpass your expectations.

If your project involves a listed or period building, we will relish the opportunity to conduct the structural and aesthetic repairs while staying perfectly true to the original stone, brick and woodwork, and any other features that make your property so special. At Progressive Design, we set ourselves the very highest standards, not just on craftsmanship, but also in terms of meeting deadlines and budget requirements.