Progressive Design London
Home Builders in Borehamwood
Reviews (11)
    If you are looking to convert, extend or refurbish your property, we can be your expert partner through every phase of the project. We have the full palette of expert building services to help you meet and then surpass your expectations. 

    If your project involves a listed or period building, we will relish the opportunity to conduct the structural and aesthetic repairs while staying perfectly true to the original stone, brick and woodwork, and any other features that make your property so special.  At Progressive Design, we set ourselves the very highest standards, not just on craftsmanship, but also in terms of meeting deadlines and budget requirements.

    Services
    • We can help with the development of plans and design ideas and the complexities of external decoration
    • Roofing
    • glazing
    • conversions and extensions. We can take care of all your re-wiring
    • plumbing and heating requirements
    • fit your kitchens and bathrooms
    • and set our expert team to work on the bespoke joinery
    • cornicing and interior decoration that will add the final touches to a home of enviable quality.
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • Carnaby
    • London
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Central London.
    • Borehamwood
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2014 service, Best of Houzz 2015,  Best of Houzz 2016 service ,  Proud members of FMB ,Trust MarkGas Safe NICEIC ELECSA
    Address
    80 Stanborough Avenue
    WD6 5LP Borehamwood
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000029516 www.progressivedesignlondon.com

    gerglane
    Ok….where do I start. Well that’s easy; in summary these guys are the real deal – simple as that! Below will hopefully explain why. We’ve had some smaller jobs completed by the guys at Progressive Design (new bathroom and new porch) - but this was our first big project – a 6m single story rear extension. Quotation Process:- Marius isn’t your typical builder who turns up at your door on a Monday evening to discuss an extension with you that you have literally no idea what the process is to complete such a project. By the end of it you have a far better understanding of how you are able to complete an extension of your dreams. Marius doesn’t simply turn up, look around and go away and quote. He goes through everything with you in minute detail (too much sometimes but you shouldn’t complain!!) - and really turns into your project manager. We were really impressed with his professionalism and the ideas he came up for us which made us really think about how we would proceed. Never was it a problem him to return to discuss the quotation, new ideas, meetings with the architect etc etc – his primary concern is us the customer and ensuring we get the extension we dreamed of. Aside from later which I will go into more detail one of the main reasons we returned to Marius and his team were budget; in those not once did Marius ask for any additional money or have any hidden costs; what he quoted was the final price which was testament to Marius as a project of this size was impressive to ensure this was met. The only additional funds ever were requested were when we asked for additional work etc. But the entire project was priced incredibly competitively compared to the other quotes we had so the decision was easy based on our past projects and recommendations from friends who used them in the past. The Team:- These guys are impressive. They work their socks off!! When you have English workers doing other things in the house it is embarassing to have them in the same building as Marius’s guys who includes his brother Ovidiu – the guys turn up bang on time and stay until they finish the task(s) they came for that day (usually past 18.30). Their work ethic was incredible and only took breaks when they really needed to compared to other tradesmen who had a part to play we often thought they could complete the job days earlier due to the number of coffee and cigarette breaks. An equally important factor were their professionalism – with a job of our size we had to ensure neighbour relations were kept good and they continually made sure that (us as well) was the case; they continually cleaned and kept everywhere as clean as possible. They are ALL the most skilled people I have seen before; the kinds of things they could do baffled us at times and with Marius being over more often that not to check on proceedings, we were 100% confident the whole time with the Progressive Design team.  Things of course did not always go to plan (weather, findings within the house beyond our control that nobody would have known about) - but Marius was always accomodating and ensured he found the most cost effective solution for us; as with everyone a budget is there for a reason and he more often came up with the best solution. The project was completed pretty much on time (sooner than I thought which was an added bonus) and my wife and I now can’t believe the space that has been created along with the project being, to our eyes, completed to the highest standards!! In the days (and weeks) of us moving back Marius was always able to drop in to check on any concerns of ours and anything that needed a site visit by his team would (usually) be within the day or certainly 2 days. The team were able to complete about 95% of the works – the only thing were brand new windows/doors which required FENSA contractors. Progressive Design provided the following services (from what I can remember in no particular order!!):- Project Management from Marius! Architect issues – the guys spotted fundamental mistakes which could have caused major future problems Everything re the build Plumbing (everthing!) Electrics Floor tiling/wood flooring (inc. floor levelling!) Underfloor heating Sky lights Kitchen install New patio New floor insulation in other rooms AV installation And probably a lot more than I can’t think of
    almost 7 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
    marcusreading1985
    We decided to get a loft conversion, somewhere the kids could play (we only have one reception room). Progressive Design were a breath of fresh air, they helped us at every step and made things very easy for us. They helped with planning and fire regs and squeezed a staircase in where we hadn't even thought of. The workmen turned up on time and were very polite and friendly, just what you need when you are having modifications carried out. I recommend Progressive Design to anyone!!
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
    grahamdaviesuk
    Progressive Design did an amazing job transforming our kitchen and garden by creating an extension and landscaping our garden. They provided us with ideas and translated our designs into concepts that were better than we originally envisaged. The team were flexible, very professional and really nice people to work with. The Progressive Design care passionately about what they do and have returned to fix any issues or changes we have needed to make. They are a great team and we would definitely use them again or recommend them to others. 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
