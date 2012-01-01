Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Briggs &amp; Cole
Designers in Glasgow
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Losango Dining Table, Briggs & Cole Briggs & Cole Dining roomTables
    Losango Dining Table, Briggs & Cole Briggs & Cole Dining roomTables
    Losango Dining Table, Briggs & Cole Briggs & Cole Dining roomTables
    +1
    Losango Dining Table

    Briggs & Cole "Art + Design Works" is a Glasgow based Design Studio founded in 2012 by Glasgow School of Art graduates Jane Briggs & Christy Cole. The company create limited edition and unique commission based interior items which include furniture, lighting, objects d'art, large scale artworks, fabric and wallpaper prints. Embedded within each product or project, there is an exceptionally unique collage work which involves a high degree of complex layering. Every design piece tells a story - made by hand in the studio using a variety of processes which have been developed in direct response to working with specific materials on projects which enliven and captivate the person(s) it’s being made for and surrounding environment.

    Services
    • Design Consultancy for Interiors
    • Products
    • Exhibitions / Collections
    Service areas
    Glasgow
    Address
    G40 1HU Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7897474772 www.briggsandcole.co.uk
      Add SEO element