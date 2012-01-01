Briggs & Cole "Art + Design Works" is a Glasgow based Design Studio founded in 2012 by Glasgow School of Art graduates Jane Briggs & Christy Cole. The company create limited edition and unique commission based interior items which include furniture, lighting, objects d'art, large scale artworks, fabric and wallpaper prints. Embedded within each product or project, there is an exceptionally unique collage work which involves a high degree of complex layering. Every design piece tells a story - made by hand in the studio using a variety of processes which have been developed in direct response to working with specific materials on projects which enliven and captivate the person(s) it’s being made for and surrounding environment.