NAKED Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Fakenham
Reviews (18)
    Westbourne Gardens, NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Blue
    Westbourne Gardens, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Blue
    Westbourne Gardens, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Blue
    Westbourne Gardens
    Brancaster Marshes, NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Brancaster Marshes, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Brancaster Marshes, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Brancaster Marshes
    Highbury Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Highbury Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Highbury Kitchen, NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood
    Highbury Kitchen
    Kew Penthouse, NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood Blue
    Kew Penthouse , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood Blue
    Kew Penthouse , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Modern kitchen Wood Blue
    Kew Penthouse
    Norfolk Vicarage, NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Norfolk Vicarage , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Norfolk Vicarage , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Norfolk Vicarage
    Raynham, NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Raynham , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Raynham , NAKED Kitchens NAKED Kitchens Country style kitchen Wood Grey
    Raynham
    British designed precision built bespoke kitchens. No filler pieces & no standard size units to juggle with. No fluff with no compromise. Just as it should be.

    NAKED Kitchens is a purveyor of the ultimate kitchen; better materials, better construction, and better design than what is currently offered by the market. This simple concept creates value at every step, nothing is ever wasted, and every efficiency is embraced.

    Services
    • Design & machine bespoke kitchens
    • Design & machine made-to-measure hardwood furniture and worktops
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    Hangar 4, Blenheim Way, West Raynham Business Park
    NR21 7JP Fakenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1328838854 www.nakedkitchens.com

    Reviews

    Josh Salter
    Outstanding build quality and finish on the doors and decor panels it was a pleasure to install!!
    5 months ago
    Katy Thompson
    I can’t recommend Naked Kitchens enough! I spoke to lots of the staff there about my order and they were all so helpful and friendly. I have had the fronts fitted now for a few months (with a puppy at home) and they are honestly still perfect! I am looking forward to getting me new worktop in so that I can upload some images! Thank you everyone involved!
    4 months ago
    Henry Keith
    Just finished having my new kitchen installed. I must say I’m over the moon with how it turned out, the finishes are superb and the overall look is just what we’d imagined! A massive thank you the naked kitchens team for designing and creating our dream kitchen. Will definitely be using you again! Henry Keith
    5 months ago
