British designed precision built bespoke kitchens. No filler pieces & no standard size units to juggle with. No fluff with no compromise. Just as it should be.
NAKED Kitchens is a purveyor of the ultimate kitchen; better materials, better construction, and better design than what is currently offered by the market. This simple concept creates value at every step, nothing is ever wasted, and every efficiency is embraced.
- Services
- Design & machine bespoke kitchens
- Design & machine made-to-measure hardwood furniture and worktops
- Service areas
- Nationwide
- Address
-
Hangar 4, Blenheim Way, West Raynham Business Park
NR21 7JP Fakenham
United Kingdom
+44-1328838854 www.nakedkitchens.com