Hamon Architects
Architects in Alderney
    • Surfside, Hamon Architects Hamon Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Surfside, Hamon Architects Hamon Architects Modern houses
    Surfside, Hamon Architects Hamon Architects
    +4
    Surfside

    Hamon architects offer a chartered architectural and project management service from our office easily located in the centre of St.Anne, Alderney. Our local knowledge and expertise covers a large range of projects in different sectors making us an ideal choice to develop your construction project on Alderney.

    We are familiar with working with local clients as well as clients based off island. Our projects range from house extensions, school projects, refurbishment work to large developments – our experienced team are ready to tackle any design challenge and always with an eye on reducing environmental impact whilst improving and enriching lifestyles.

    Service areas
    Alderney
    Address
    23 Victoria Street
    GY9 3TA Alderney
    United Kingdom
    +44-1481822210 www.hamonarchitects.com
