Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Green &amp; Blue
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Perranporth
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wire Frame Bird Feeders, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Wire Frame Bird Feeders, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Wire Frame Bird Feeders, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    +25
    Wire Frame Bird Feeders
    Bee Brick, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Bee Brick, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Bee Brick, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    +29
    Bee Brick
    Birdball Peanut Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Birdball Peanut Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Birdball Peanut Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    +8
    Birdball Peanut Feeder
    Birdball Belle Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Birdball Belle Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    Birdball Belle Feeder, Green & Blue Green & Blue GardenAccessories & decoration
    +10
    Birdball Belle Feeder

    Green&Blue are designers, creators and innovators, dedicated to creating a range of beautiful, considered products which help you to contribute to a more sustainable world, without compromising on design. 

    The Green&Blue range is handmade in England using traditional techniques.

    Services
    • Wildlife products
    • garden products
    • building products
    • gifts.
    Service areas
    Perranporth
    Company awards
    • SOIL ASSOCIATION'S INNOVATION AWARD WINNER 2014
    • BLUEPRINT AWARDS SHORTLIST 2015
    • GRAND DESIGN'S GREEN HERO 2015
    • DESIGN WEEK AWARDS SHORTLIST 2015
    • FX DESIGN AWARDS SHORTLIST 2015
    Address
    Unit 1 New road
    TR6 0DL Perranporth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872858787 greenandblue.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gem T
    We love Green&Blue, their products really stand out, and make a lovely addition to the garden. Super friendly and helpful team, highly recommend.
    over 1 year ago
    Imagination station
    Great little company ,very friendly staff, trying to do something positive for the environment
    over 1 year ago
    Chloe Dunne
    I bought myself and my dad a bee brick. I never really knew about solitary bees, so the purchase has been an education in itself. The products are so beautifully designed alongside the wonderful ethos and fab customer service. Thanks G&B team!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element