Since September 2014 Charles has been bringing to fruition 10 years worth of dreams, ideas and ambitions around lighting and the design of its source. He favours themes of bright block colours, striking simplicity and geometric lines.

A former award-winning teacher of art, sculpture and 3D Design in London schools, Charles has been immersed in an environment where creative barriers and preconceptions simply don’t exist. “It’s this philosophy that Charles Lethaby Lighting was built on and one that will remain at its heart,” he says.

Teaching also gave Charles the opportunity to spend time in other countries including Brazil, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Colombia, Thailand, Germany and the USA, where he could discover how different cultures approach design and utilise materials and resources.

Charles operates a strict policy of personally making the first of each of his designs, by hand. Working with a range of materials from steel to glass and concrete to card, this helps him remain close to his work as he can feel the shapes they form. It also gives him the time and space to perfect his designs.

Once he’s created the design he’d envisaged, Charles works with some carefully-selected manufacturers to have some produced in greater volume. However, he always intends to always keep one part of his company firmly ring-fenced for bespoke handmade commissions. He says: “As well as satisfying a personal love of making, I feel it’s important to offer lighting designs for individuals that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.”

Charles has a workshop in Blackhorse Road, London. He graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2004.