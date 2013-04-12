DIANA BELTRAN HERRERA (b. 1987, Colombia) is a designer and artist that has been working over the past years with paper as the primary medium in the production of her work. After graduating from her BA degree in industrial Design at the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University in 2010, Herrera realized that she wasn't interested in pursuing a design practice as a life career, as she was more interested in the theories of understanding of nature and material as an element that exist around us and is present in an everyday routine. For Herrera, there is a considerable distance in the relationship between human and nature, and throughout her work, she aims to repair this relation by producing elements that are constantly removed, altered and forgotten. Her work is presented as a resistance where those sculptures remain in an ideal state and act like a model of representation of a reality that doesnt suffer any change.



Trough her practice in sculpture, Herrera has is been representing corporality in movement trough her extensive work with birds. Herrera has exhibited in her country as well as participating in solo and group shows in Europe, Asia and USA. She has been cooperating with artists as well as organizations and private clients as 215mmcann, Olivari Olive Oil, Volevatch, Longwood gardens US, ENI, Marina Rinaldi, Lebeau- Courally, and many others.



The interest that Herrera has in economic materials in general, is the potential of transformation that may occur with just the implementation of simple techniques and process based on repetition. Just as the patterns found in nature, her sculptures comprehends massive groups of elements that together compose a major complex system. She is currently living in Bristol, where she is studying a MA in Fine Arts at the UWE. (university of the west of England). Recent commissions includes a piece for the Festival of ideas (program developed by Bristol City Council), and an upcoming solo exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia supported by the Embassy of Colombia in Indonesia and Cancilleria de Colombia en el Exterior.