Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
33 Interiors
Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Projects, 33 Interiors 33 Interiors Living roomLighting
    Projects

    33 is a London based design practice which focuses on high end residential, hospitality and commercial projects. Our team of talented designers have particular skill sets and collectively have a vast amount and variety of experience to meet the expectations of our valued clients.

    We pride ourselves on successfully developing unique design solutions for prestigious developments and clients. 

    Our creative team of ambitious designers constantly strive to be the best in their field resulting in stunning design solutions which extend beyond the boundaries of market trends. 

    Being part of the HLM group, 33 benefit from collaborating with our ‘signature’ architectural partners allowing us to provide the complete interior design service for our clients.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    W1D 3QX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079214833 www.33interiors.com
      Add SEO element