Mille Boutique Ltd
Online Shops in London
    • Mohair Throw - Bleu dore, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration Wool Green
    Mohair Throw - Bleu dore
    Mohair throw - Laure, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration Wool Yellow
    Mohair throw - Laure
    Sofa - Cube Collection, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Wool Brown
    Sofa - Cube Collection
    Faux fur throw and cushions - Savane de Mayfair collection, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration Fur Brown
    Faux fur throw and cushions - Savane de Mayfair collection
    Faux fur throw and cushions - Elegance collection, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration Fur Beige
    Faux fur throw and cushions - Elegance collection
    Outdoor Furniture Collection - Jardiniere, Mille Boutique Ltd Mille Boutique Ltd Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture Wood Beige
    Outdoor Furniture Collection - Jardiniere
    We're passionate about hand-picking the best materials for articles on our boutique, making it simple for you to find inspired, personalised, stylish or unique things.

    We don’t sell one particular style. Our store is filled of great designs and the best quality products, many of which can be customised to suit you. It’s easy to find or create the look or style that works for you.

    Services
    Furniture and home accessories
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, World Wide, and London
    Address
    1 Thane Villas, Studio 101
    N7 7PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072633660 www.milleboutique.com
