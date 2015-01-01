Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Phi Architects
Architects in Greater Manchester
Overview 8Projects (8) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Passivhaus Feasibility Study, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Passivhaus Feasibility Study, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Passivhaus Feasibility Study
    Quarmby House, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Quarmby House, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Quarmby House, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    +2
    Quarmby House
    Passiv Haus, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Passiv Haus, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    Passiv Haus, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    +4
    Passiv Haus
    1980s house extension, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    1980s house extension, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    1980s house extension, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    1980s house extension
    Low Energy Designed House, Phi Architects Phi Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Low Energy Designed House, Phi Architects Phi Architects Scandinavian style houses
    Low Energy Designed House, Phi Architects Phi Architects Scandinavian style study/office
    +1
    Low Energy Designed House
    Loft staircase, Phi Architects Phi Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Loft staircase, Phi Architects Phi Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Loft staircase, Phi Architects Phi Architects
    +3
    Loft staircase
    Show all 8 projects

    Sara Darwin formed Phi Architects in the Nortwest to build upon her background of low energy design with the emphasis on achieving the Passivhaus standard for construction. Sara specialises in low energy residential architecture, from remodelling to new build houses, and education buildings with an emphasis on designing for Special Educational Needs.

    Design excellence is always the priority, no matter how small your project.

    Services
    Architecture Certified Passiv Haus Designer
    Service areas
    Greater Manchester, North West England, and CHESHIRE UK
    Address
    Heaton Moor
    Stockport Greater Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7900211293 phi-architects.com

    Reviews

    michaeljprior
    Sara's support, willingness to solve problems, and positive approach were highly valued. We're absolutely delighted with the end-results of Sara's overall architectural input.
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: February 2017
    Edit
      Add SEO element