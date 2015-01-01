Sara Darwin formed Phi Architects in the Nortwest to build upon her background of low energy design with the emphasis on achieving the Passivhaus standard for construction. Sara specialises in low energy residential architecture, from remodelling to new build houses, and education buildings with an emphasis on designing for Special Educational Needs.
Design excellence is always the priority, no matter how small your project.
- Services
- Architecture Certified Passiv Haus Designer
- Service areas
- Greater Manchester, North West England, and CHESHIRE UK
- Address
-
Heaton Moor
Stockport Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
+44-7900211293 phi-architects.com