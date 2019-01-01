ARMDB is proud to offer extensive services under one platform, we can start your project from scratch and give you the end product without any hassle and in a cost effective way.Our Free initial consultation service will include feasibility study and potential of a development. All our information is based on extensive experience and knowledge.

We provide following services - Planning Permissions, Building Regulations, Lawful Development Certificate (Existing and Proposed use), Change of Use, Refurbishments, Conversions, Project Management, Lease Plans, Floor Plans, 3D Modelling, Interior Design, Building Automation and Smart Technologies, Building Energy Simulation, Daylight Assessment and Modelling, Design and Build Services (Fully Supervised).