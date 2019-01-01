Your browser is out-of-date.

ARM Design &amp; Build Ltd
Architects in Croydon
Reviews
Projects

    ARMDB is proud to offer extensive services under one platform, we can start your project from scratch and give you the end product without any hassle and in a cost effective way.Our Free initial consultation service will include feasibility study and potential of a development. All our information is based on extensive experience and knowledge.

    We provide following services - Planning Permissions, Building Regulations, Lawful Development Certificate (Existing and Proposed use), Change of Use, Refurbishments, Conversions, Project Management, Lease Plans, Floor Plans, 3D Modelling, Interior Design, Building Automation and Smart Technologies, Building Energy Simulation, Daylight Assessment and Modelling, Design and Build Services (Fully Supervised).

    Services
    • Planning Permissions
    • building regulations
    • Architectural Services
    • Lease Plans
    • Refurbishments & Floor Plans
    Service areas
    Greater London Area, Croydon, and London
    Address
    6 Wellesley Parade
    CR0 2AJ Croydon
    United Kingdom
    +44-7816587548 www.armdb.co.uk

    Reviews

    henrikbrown
    very good indeed, done in good timing. choose them they are the right one
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    henrikbrown
    I've been asked to post a review online and would like to say that I'm very happy and pleased working with this company the process is taking us 9 months from beginning to end which is quite a long time we have got some to know each other very good friends lovely I even got my brother to get an extension as well after seeing mine.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Lili James
    I haI had a good experience with this company. good support and planning
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2019
    Edit
