Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
IWA Architects Ltd.
Architects in Clitheroe
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Projects, IWA Architects Ltd. IWA Architects Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Projects, IWA Architects Ltd. IWA Architects Ltd. Modern conservatory
    Projects, IWA Architects Ltd. IWA Architects Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +1
    Projects

    Chartered Architects practice, design focused with a Conservation of historic buildings specialism. 

    Services
    • Full range of Architectural Services
    • including surveys
    • both dimensional and condition surveys
    • feasibility design studies
    • planning and development advice
    • advice on grant aid for listed buildings
    • technical design and specifications etc.
    Service areas
    • North West England
    • Lancashire
    • Yorkshire
    • Cumbria
    • Clitheroe
    Company awards
    The practice has won 8 design awards in recent years.
    Address
    Waterloo Mill, Waterloo Road,
    BB71LR Clitheroe
    United Kingdom
    +44-1200423487 www.iwarchitects.co.uk
      Add SEO element