Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wharfside Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dining Tables, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Dining roomTables
    Dining Tables, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Dining roomTables
    Dining Tables, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Dining roomTables
    +1
    Dining Tables
    Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Modern living room
    +5
    Cocoon Aeris Fireplace

    Established in 1962, Wharfside is a purveyor of luxury European furniture, primarily from Scandinavia and other parts of Northern Europe.

    Services
    • Dining Furniture
    • Dining Tables
    • Living Room Furniture
    • Bedroom Furniture
    • Office Furniture
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • London
    • Europe
    • America
    • Asia
    • Africa
    Company awards
    Our range of furniture has won a huge number of awards including: RedDot Design Award, Good Design, IF Product Design, Interior Innovation Awards and many more
    Address
    66 Buttesland Street
    N1 6BY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072533206 www.wharfside.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Family-owned furniture company based in London and Surrey in the United Kingdom.

    Reviews

    Paul Clayton
    Fabulous display of furniture.
    about 4 years ago
    Doug Neilson
    Lovely warehouse style showroom. Mostly dining room furniture, great choice & quality. Very nice people. Found us a replacement chair eight years after original sale.
    about 8 years ago
    Jonathan Spybey
    We got our dining table from Wharfside. It's a beautiful traditional solid oak wood dining table that's so unique yet totally in-keeping with our personal taste in decor. They've got so much lovely stuff, I particularly love their modern dining tables and bookcases. I only wish I had another home to house them in!
    almost 10 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element