Welchome Interior Design London
Furniture & Accessories in London, UK
    Contemporary flat
    L'Amour collection LaMurrina
    Rossi di Albizzate
    Living room spaces
    Flat in Imperial Wharf
    Living Projects
    Welchome is an Italian Design and manufacturing company based in Chelsea.

    Specialists in soft furnishings and bespoke solutions with manufacturing hubs in Milan and across northern Italy.

    Our strong point is our uniqueness and exclusiveness, a perfect combination of high level Italian artisan skills, aesthetic quality and clever/straight forward luxury design. 

    Kitchens, Storage solutions, Taylor made furniture, Upholstery, bespoke creations and accessories.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Refurbishment
    • kitchen manufacturer
    • Joinery manufacturer
    • Bespoke product manufacturer
    • Full design service
    • project management
    • Interior architecture
    Service areas
    London, Europe, and UK
    Address
    99 Imperial Road
    SW6 2GH London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076109108 www.welchome.co.uk
