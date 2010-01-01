Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ID Architecture
Architects in Grimsby
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Nicol Lodge, ID Architecture ID Architecture Modern houses
    Nicol Lodge, ID Architecture ID Architecture Modern houses
    Nicol Lodge, ID Architecture ID Architecture Modern houses
    +18
    Nicol Lodge

    ID Architecture is a chartered architectural practice that provides creative architectural and interior design services to businesses and private clients throughout the UK.

    Founded in 2010, IDA has developed a reputation for delivering design excellence and creativity working on a wide range of different building types, from high quality contemporary residences to large complex commercial buildings.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Educational
    • Housing Developments
    • Extensions
    Service areas
    • Lincolnshire
    • Kingston Upon Hull
    • Scunthorpe
    • Grimsby
    • Lincoln
    • Brigg
    Address
    ID Architecture, Alexandra Dock Business Centre, Fishermans Wharf
    DN31 1UL Grimsby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1472358734 www.idarchitecture.co.uk
      Add SEO element