Atrium Ltd
Lighting in London
Reviews (3)
    • Atrium,  is the UK’s longest standing independent architectural lighting supplier.  Ares, Buschfeld, Flos, Grupo-MCI, LTS, Modular and Sattler have granted us full exclusivity for the UK and the Republic of Ireland.  We specialise in the supply of high quality design-led technical and decorative luminaires to the commercial project market, covering leisure and hospitality, high-end residential, retail, and office fit out,

    We operate at various levels of involvement – from straightforward supplier of luminaires and associated hardware, through to working alongside or under instruction from clients and their consultants, to giving expert advice to electrical contractors at installation stage. 

    Most of our work is obtained through specifiers who have used us before; and we pride ourselves in the level of customer retention we enjoy and the relationships we have forged with renowned architectural, interior design and lighting design practices

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    28 Leonard Street
    EC2A 4BY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076819933 www.atrium.ltd.uk

    Reviews

    Rae Clarke
    9 months ago
    Chris Williams
    almost 2 years ago
    Robert Carroll
    Sogood
    over 5 years ago
