About PhotonStar:



PhotonStar LED Ltd, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of high quality performance ecolighting, works with lighting designers, architects, house builders, facilities management companies and sustainability consultants to provide intelligent, high-end, recyclable LED lighting solutions for the commercial and architectural market.

PhotonStar LED Ltd. is part of PhotonStar LED Group PLC (stock ticker PSL.L), a leading British designer and manufacturer of intelligent lighting solutions. The Group’s proprietary technology HalcyonTM is a connected lighting platform that includes hardware and software for wireless, microprocessor controlled retrofit LED lighting and control systems, optimised for energy saving, circadian and data-centric applications.

As light is needed wherever there are people, the Halcyon platform can also provide a connected grid that will enable rich data collection, as well as an ecosystem to enable other devices to operate simply and more effectively as part of the so-called Internet of Things. The Group is working with partners on ways of using the Halcyon system to deliver new business models and solutions based on light as a service, behavioural insight and cloud services and with developers of standalone hardware items that will utilise Halcyon’s local IoT infrastructure to optimise their functionality.

PhotonStar’s ChromaWhite light source technology within Halcyon is optimised for “Circadian,” or non-visual effects of light on humans. The Group is currently working with partners to deliver low-cost lighting solutions that can help improve productivity, health and wellbeing in healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces and homes.

In addition to PhotonStar LED Ltd, whose architectural market is expected to see a rapid adoption of the new Halcyon system, the Group also comprises PhotonStar Technology; the developer of LED lighting solutions for specialist applications such as film & television production lighting, UV curing and medical applications.

Photonstar has won awards for performance, innovation and reliability, with its flagship light source technology ChromaWhite winning the Lighting Association’s ‘Light Source of the Year’ Award for two consecutive years. The Group was also awarded the UKTI’s Business Innovation Award for Energy and Environment in 2010 for a commercial lighting solution with embedded sensors and microprocessor control.

The Future of Sustainable Lighting:

The lighting market is in transition and LEDs are emerging as the most viable alternative to the majority of incandescent, halogen and fluorescent sources for a sustainable future. Today LEDs are more energy efficient and robust than many existing light sources; offering a “fit and forget” solution previously unthinkable with other types of lighting due to an operational lifetime in excess of 50,000 hours (if suitably engineered). Wherever possible PhotonStar™ products are made of recycled materials, designed to be refurbished and are 100% recyclable. In addition there are no environmentally harmful substances in LEDs. Reassuringly, all of PhotonStar’s LED lighting products are backed by up to 5 years warranty, so you can confidently expect a high performance and long product life.

Sustainable Solutions for New Applications

ChromaWhite™ technology takes LEDs to the next level of creativity, reliability and possible applications. It is the first colour tuneable efficient light source (2700K to 6500K) to provide exceptional colour rendering (including challenging R9/reds) and is suited to the most demanding applications such as retail, medical and art. The lighting and medical industry are learning that dynamic, high CRI light sources, or “circadian” lighting designs will contribute to a healthier environment.