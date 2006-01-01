AREA landscape architects is a UK design studio established by chartered landscape architects Max Norman and Charlotte Martin in 2006. Our team has a growing reputation for highly imaginative yet practical and professionally-executed landscape and urban design for civic and commercial projects of all scales, as well as occasional private commissions.
We provide our clients with a professional and responsive service, built on our breadth of experience working on exemplar projects around the world. We specialise in finding practical but elegant solutions for difficult sites with complex environmental, social and planning issues. We understand that all clients want good ideas, delivered with robust attention to detail and budgets, always meticulously coordinated with project partners.
We have established enduring relationships with many of our clients - architects and planning consultants, development consortia, local authorities and individuals - who understand the value that well planned, detailed and coordinated landscape design can bring to any development.
- Services
- landscape architecture
- landscape design
- landscape planning
- developement consultancy
- landcape and visual impact assessment
- visualisation and illustration
- planting design/garden design
- Service areas
- IP4 1LG
- Company awards
- Winner Civic Trust Award 2014—Livity School Lambeth; Winner Housing Design Awards 2013—Buccleuch House Hackney; Shortlisted for RIBA Forgotten Spaces 2011—Wandle Leap; Shortlisted for the Wood Awards 2010—Gillespie Park Islington; Shortlisted for RIBA Stoke on Trent City Centre Regeneration competition 2008
- Address
-
3 Wherry Lane
Ipswich Ip4 1lg
United Kingdom
+44-1473219729 www.area-la.com