AREA landscape architects is a UK design studio established by chartered landscape architects Max Norman and Charlotte Martin in 2006. Our team has a growing reputation for highly imaginative yet practical and professionally-executed landscape and urban design for civic and commercial projects of all scales, as well as occasional private commissions.

We provide our clients with a professional and responsive service, built on our breadth of experience working on exemplar projects around the world. We specialise in finding practical but elegant solutions for difficult sites with complex environmental, social and planning issues. We understand that all clients want good ideas, delivered with robust attention to detail and budgets, always meticulously coordinated with project partners.

We have established enduring relationships with many of our clients - architects and planning consultants, development consortia, local authorities and individuals - who understand the value that well planned, detailed and coordinated landscape design can bring to any development.