Eco Seatz
Furniture & Accessories in Melton Mowbray
    Eco Seatz

    Ecoseatz handcrafts children's furniture and display plinths. Whether it is one of our complete readymade Ecoseatz, Ecoplinthz or Kraft Ecoseatz they are all handcrafted in England. At the heart of our furniture is the tube which gives great strength for it's weight and it is made from 100% recycled paperboard. Throughout the construction of our furniture we have tried to use the most environmentally friendly material, using recycled material where we can. This is not always possible so we are constantly trying to find more environmentally friendly or recycled alternative materials which will allow us to improve our relationship with the environment without compromising the quality of our products.

    Service areas
    Melton Mowbray
    Address
    Asfordby
    LE 14 3UB Melton Mowbray
    United Kingdom
    +44-1664814916 www.ecoseatz.com
