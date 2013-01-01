Your browser is out-of-date.

Dyer Grimes Architecture
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    We are a boutique London architectural practice offering a rare blend of practical hands-on experience and creative design flair. We don’t design offices, skyscrapers, bridges and other large scale structures, but concentrate on what we’re really good at – turning ordinary places into amazing spaces.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior design
    Service areas
    central london
    Company awards
    International Design & Architecture Awards 2013, Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2013, Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2014, London Evening Standard Award 2013
    Address
    Studio 2, Three Eastfield Avenue, Wandsworth Riverside Quarter
    SW18 1GN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088744688 www.dyergrimesarchitects.com

