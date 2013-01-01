We are a boutique London architectural practice offering a rare blend of practical hands-on experience and creative design flair. We don’t design offices, skyscrapers, bridges and other large scale structures, but concentrate on what we’re really good at – turning ordinary places into amazing spaces.
- Services
- Architecture & Interior design
- Service areas
- central london
- Company awards
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2013, Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2013, Sunday Times British Homes Awards 2014, London Evening Standard Award 2013
- Address
-
Studio 2, Three Eastfield Avenue, Wandsworth Riverside Quarter
SW18 1GN London
United Kingdom
+44-2088744688 www.dyergrimesarchitects.com