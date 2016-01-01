Your browser is out-of-date.

MKW Surfaces
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London, UK
Reviews (9)
    • Marble Library (natural stones), MKW Surfaces MKW Surfaces KitchenBench tops
    Marble Library (natural stones)

    MKW Surfaces supplies natural and engineered stones to architects, interior designers and property developers in London and surrounding areas.

    We supply kitchen worktops, staircases, wall cladding, vanity tops, marble architraves and bath panel amongst other applications.

    We work with all the leading brands in quartz and porcelain stones.

    Services
    Kitchen worktops, Wall cladding, and Floorings
    Service areas
    • London
    • Greater London
    • Surrey
    • Essex
    • Kent
    • St. Albans
    • Enfield
    • London, UK
    Company awards
    • Houzz Award Best Customer Service in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020
    • Winners of Caesarstone's UK Installation of the month
    • AI GLOBAL AWARD 2018—Best Engineered Stones Installation Specialists – UK & Best Commercial Stone
    Address
    20-22 Wenlock Road
    N1 7GU London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030788912 www.mkwsurfaces.co.uk

    Reviews

    Johnathan James Johnathan James
    We recently bought a house and my wife, as I had predicted asked me to get the kitchen renovated – which I agreed to. The work was halfway through when an accident left a crack on the worktop installed in our kitchen. I needed to get it replaced ASAP. Thankfully, MKW Surfaces and their amazing range of Silestone worktops gave me enough options to choose the right one in no time. Apart from their amazing range of products, these guys also offer great deals. I will surely come back to them for more!
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2020
    davidsmith1518
    Dekton is stain-resistant and super durable. There is hardly any material as much resistant to heat as Dekton. In fact, it is heat-proof. With so many admirable attributes, these dekton countertops are valued for money and promise longevity, saving the repeated expenses—best for indoor and outdoor both, as it is crack resistant too.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Ashly William Ashly William
    We have recently had our composite worktops done from MKW Surfaces and have been impressed with the efficiency & manner in which their team worked. From start to finish, the staff was polite, friendly and professional. The complete installation process was streamlined, and the finish looks outstanding—10/10 to their quality and customer service.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2020
