Chameleon Designs Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews
    Creating a Sociable Kitchen
    The Enduring Appeal of British Interiors
    Technical aspects of lighting design
    Creating an assisted living bathroom
    Creating a tranquil, relaxing and conversational living room.
    1930's Ground floor renovation
    We create dynamic interiors by skilfully

    combining architecture and interior design to produce individual and timeless interiors and know how to add genuine value.  Anticipating your needs and what properties and spaces of today should be about and whilst energy efficient fittings, better insulation and recycling become more commonplace, we encourage the specification of products with a reduced or low environmental impact

    Services
    • Our role is to provide full architectural layouts
    • detailed finishes
    • schedules
    • lighting solutions
    • soft furnishings and budgeting skills
    • covering all areas bringing you the visions and turning those visions into reality creating a lasting quality that will stand the rigors of life and time.
    Service areas
    London and Norfolk
    Address
    184 Lakedale Rd
    SE18 1PU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084731363 www.chameleondesignsinteriors.co.uk
