We create dynamic interiors by skilfully
combining architecture and interior design to produce individual and timeless interiors and know how to add genuine value. Anticipating your needs and what properties and spaces of today should be about and whilst energy efficient fittings, better insulation and recycling become more commonplace, we encourage the specification of products with a reduced or low environmental impact
- Services
- Our role is to provide full architectural layouts
- detailed finishes
- schedules
- lighting solutions
- soft furnishings and budgeting skills
- covering all areas bringing you the visions and turning those visions into reality creating a lasting quality that will stand the rigors of life and time.
- Service areas
- London and Norfolk
- Address
-
184 Lakedale Rd
SE18 1PU London
United Kingdom
+44-2084731363 www.chameleondesignsinteriors.co.uk