Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Snug Architects
Architects in Winchester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Snug Architects is a dynamic design studio based in Winchester, Hampshire. We are committed to working with you to develop and realise the full potential of your project.

    Services
    • We provide a comprehensive service
    • able to deliver projects from inception to completion
    • including conceptual design
    • cost advice
    • Planning Applications
    • detailed design
    • building regulations approval and contract administration through the construction process. We pride ourselves on the quality and integrity of our service.
    Service areas
    Winchester
    Address
    Harman House
    SO23 7BS Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1962868787 www.snugarchitects.co.uk
      Add SEO element