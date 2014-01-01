Spiering & Co is a mother & daughter team, who combine their academic training and professional experience as interior and landscape designers, to offer clients a personal yet all-encompassing approach to design. Monique and Anna resolve spatial, structural and cosmetic barriers to create innovative user focused designs. With Anna’s experience in London & Oxford property acquisitions and Monique’s extensive development portfolio, not only will the designs be unique and practical, but also cost effective. To us buildings are more than just bricks and mortar; they are uncapped potential waiting to be transformed.