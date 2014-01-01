Your browser is out-of-date.

Spiering & Co
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Rostrevor Road - London SW6
    Harbledown Road - London SW6
    William Street - Oxford OX3
    Maxwell Road - London SW6
    Beaufort Gardens - London SW3
    Old Boars Hill - Oxford
    Spiering & Co is a mother & daughter team, who combine their academic training and professional experience as interior and landscape designers, to offer clients a personal yet all-encompassing approach to design. Monique and Anna resolve spatial, structural and cosmetic barriers to create innovative user focused designs. With Anna’s experience in London & Oxford property acquisitions and Monique’s extensive development portfolio, not only will the designs be unique and practical, but also cost effective. To us buildings are more than just bricks and mortar; they are uncapped potential waiting to be transformed.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape and garden design
    • Property development
    • Property Sales & Acquisitions
    Service areas
    UK and London
    Company awards
    Nominated 2014 & 2015 for the International Design and Architecture Awards
    Address
    4 Parsons Green Lane
    SW64HS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7834550375 www.spieringandco.com
