Founder of Worcester Architects, Marissa Sudar is a RIBA Chartered Architect, is registered with the Architects Registration Board and has over 14 years experience in the field of architecture.

Marissa has worked for large and small architects practices and has vast experience in large commercial and retail projects in addition to bespoke domestic extensions, loft, barn and garage conversions and in addition to internal re-modelling to many homes within Derby and its surrounding area.

"Our mission at worcester architects is to provide our clients with a personal, professional and efficient architects service right from our first meeting through to project completion. Design is our passion, and we aim to deliver great looking buildings that meet the needs of their owners without compromise"

Feasibility Ideas.. Planning applications.. Building Regulations applications...Appeals...Contract administration...On Site Inspections & Valuations

Whether you are simply looking for some ideas on potential alterations to your property or would like a full detailed design and specification service, we can help.

We offer a free, no obligation initial consultation where we discuss your aspirations, advise you on planning and building regulation requirements and offer design ideas that will help develop the potential in your home.