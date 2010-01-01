Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Curve Interior Design
Designers in Manchester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Curve Interior Design are an established, Manchester based interior design practice specialising in high-end residential interior design. We provide a complete service, working with private clients, architects and property developers. Our company is built on a lifelong passion for design.

    Services
    • space planning
    • Concepts
    • architectural detailing and specification
    • Layouts
    • furniture
    • kitchens and bathrooms
    • spas and pool areas
    • wardrobes and dressing rooms
    • Bespoke
    • Decoration
    • window treatments
    • AV and tech
    • accessories and artwork.
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Company awards
    Northern Design Awards, finalists, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
    Address
    101-103 Ducie House, 37 Ducie Street,
    M1 2JW Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1612379300 www.curveinteriordesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element