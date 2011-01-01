Your browser is out-of-date.

Bulldog Protection
Doors in Brentford
    Complete Security Solution

    Custom designed security specialists in the residential and commercial market, we design security products such as armoured doors, windows, and panic rooms. 

    From burglary resistant to bullet resistant our products have been tested to the highest standards.
    We work closely with homeowners, architects, interior designers and construction teams to create the ultimate security solution.

    Services
    • Customised Security Doors
    • windows
    • Panic Rooms and perimeter protection
    Service areas
    International and Brentford
    Company awards
    Tested by the IFT Rosenheim laboratory in Germany according to EN1627:2011 Tested by Beschussamtes Ulm laboratory in Germany for Bullet resistance Other test include fire resistance, durability: EN1191, Thermal transmission, Sound insulation, Water and Wind resistance.
    Address
    GL7 Qwest
    Tw80GP Brentford
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036427812 www.bulldog-protection.com
