mjfstudio photographic bureau
Photographers in London
Reviews (0)
    • We, at mjfstudio, are purist and are always striving after perfection in what we do. We are adventurers and enjoy the challenge of working across the borders of styles and categories. In marrying mesmerising architecture, natural environment and fashion pieces mjfstudio seeks to create enthralling, thought-provoking and, maybe most importantly, living photography for commercial, fine art and private purposes. We believe in our vision of photography as a tool to take the world apart, to portray and shape it, to show how alive, colourful and contradictory it is, to question these fragments of reality and then to reassemble it, one picture at the time

    Services
    • Photographic services for homes
    • design & hospitality
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Licentiate BIPP
    Address
    NW1 8BB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1322685605 marcojoefazio.com
