Link Design Interiors
Designers in Bolton
Reviews (5)
    • Link Design Interiors are proud to launch our new look showrooms following a change of management. We will continue to design and fit Kitchens from the Link Design Interiors furniture range as well as all the latest designs from Nobilia, Second Nature and 1909. With over 40 years experience in supplying designer Kitchen and Bedroom ranges across the North West the new team at Link Design can bring a wealth of creative ideas to designing and installing your new kitchen, bedroom or study.

    Our talented team of planners and designers would welcome the opportunity to help create the look and style to add that all important WOW factor to your new kitchen or bedroom. Along with our newly implemented customer service charter and our ongoing commitment to creating value for money plans Link Design Interiors can provide the complete service. At Link Design Interiors we refuse to leave quality to chance. 

    Services
    • Kitchen Designer
    • Kitchen Designers
    • Kitchen Interiors
    • designer kitchens
    • Kitchen Suppliers
    • Interiors designer
    • Kitchen Equipment Suppliers
    Service areas
    • Bolton
    Address
    Century Mill Ind Est
    BL4 9QT Bolton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1204577700 linkdesigninteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Denise Nuttall
    Just had my bedroom fitted can not fault Link Design. They came when they said they would had it done in the day we had a great fitted called Craig he worked really hard and the finish is perfect. I love the design and the dark wood with high cream gloss doors. Great price will be having them again to do the other rooms.
    about 5 years ago
    Imtiaz Patel
    BE AWARE OF THIS SCANDALOUS COMPANY: ordered fitted wardrobe for two rooms , they made us feel like were in safe hand and took payment in front, the they started cheating with us with Not turning up on time as promised, them they send us a cowboy to start work after chasing up for so long.. the lady who were dealing with us so called KATY should be ashamed of her self. However after finishing a job which was not actually finished properly left bits and bobs everywhere. And two mirrors from dressing wardrobes fell down on after another when we call them to complain that liar lady katie said that her boss passed away and company closing so they won’t rectify and that’s it. ??? I will make sure if the company keeps trading I will do my best to get justice they going to trading standards! Please don’t make a mistake by calling them at first place.
    about 3 years ago
    Carl Shingler
    Please do not touch with a barge pole . Just after your money then your left to sort everything out yourself. Supposed to be a great feeling getting a dream kitchen done. If you want stress for months they are right up your street. STAY AWAY , fitter never turned up. Not had lightning for under cabinets and we have had to get decorator in which they said would do. Whatever is on the final plan they disregarded.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
