Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sandra Jane at Home
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cambridge
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Sandra Jane at Home deal with interior design in Cambridge an across the country. We can provide everything from freshening up a room to redesigning an entire house from our showroom in Cambridge.

    Our talented team of craftsmen work alongside interior designers to create curtains, blinds, loose covers and bespoke furniture of the highest quality to your exact specification

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • curtain making
    • Blind Making
    • Loose Covers and Upholstery
    • Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    • We ship worldwide London and surrounding areas
    • Cambridge
    Address
    The Old Coach House, 56 High Street, Harston
    CB22 7PZ Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223323211 www.sjah.co.uk
      Add SEO element