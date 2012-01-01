Your browser is out-of-date.

AVOREZ | Exclusive UK Distributor
Textiles & Upholstery in Uk
    James Malone Fabrics | Distributed by Avorez
    NEW COLLECTION FROM ALDECO INTERIOR FABRICS

    Established in 2012 Avorez brings together an energetic and personable team driven by Deborah Wharton, who with over 25 years’ experience in the interior design and textile industries in the UK and international markets, is focused on providing a high level of client service, bringing the latest designs to your doorstep.

    Taking on the exclusive distribution of ALDECO Interior Fabrics in the United Kingdom & Southern Ireland, Deborah exclaims: "We are extremely proud to now represent and re-launch such a vibrant, high-end European brand and we look forward to continuing creative collaborations with each of our clients." 

    In Autumn 2013 Avorez introduces the distinctive new collections from James Malone Fabrics.  Mixing modern threads with traditional yarns, designer and owner of the Malaga based boutique fabric house, James Malone’s fabrics reveal his own British heritage while his unique, contemporary palette is undeniably coloured by his time spent in the Mediterranean.

    Services
    Distribution of interior fabrics
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Head Office, 179 Elm Road, New Malden, Surrey
    KT3 3HX Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089493388 www.avorez.com
