Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mellau
Flooring in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Astronomical Society London

    Mellau Carpets has over 80 years of experience in manufacturing the highest quality sisal carpets runners and rugs.

    Located in the Austria mountain region of Vorarlberg our company enjoys the benefit of being fully equipped - we have a dye works, a spinning shop, a weaving mill and a coating plant - and so we are in a position to perform all manufacturing steps, starting from the basic fibre right up to the coated finished product.

    Services
    • Manufacturer of bespoke sisal rugs
    • runners & carpets
    Address
    Studio 1, Canterbury Mansions, Lymimngton Road
    nw6 1se London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079934032 www.mellau-sisal.co.uk
      Add SEO element