Mellau Carpets has over 80 years of experience in manufacturing the highest quality sisal carpets runners and rugs.
Located in the Austria mountain region of Vorarlberg our company enjoys the benefit of being fully equipped - we have a dye works, a spinning shop, a weaving mill and a coating plant - and so we are in a position to perform all manufacturing steps, starting from the basic fibre right up to the coated finished product.
- Services
- Manufacturer of bespoke sisal rugs
- runners & carpets
- Address
-
Studio 1, Canterbury Mansions, Lymimngton Road
nw6 1se London
United Kingdom
+44-2079934032 www.mellau-sisal.co.uk