Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rolando Luci Ltd
Lighting in Chester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Rolando Luci Ltd.
    We are distributors for a stunning range of high end architecturally and decorative designer luminaries from Element lighting, LBL Lighting and Tech Lighting.  

    Supplying the leading Interior design industry in the UK, Europe and other parts of the world. Our clients range from Architects, Interior Designers, Specifiers, Property Developers, Building Contractors, Buyers, Local Authority, Hotel & Leisure Groups, Refurbish - Renovation, Residential projects, Super Yachts, Films & TV.

    Services
    Distributors of high end architectural and decorative luminaries
    Service areas
    UK and Europe, Chester, and London
    Address
    Office 43 Evans Business Centre Office Chester West Employment Park Minerva Avenue
    CH1 4QL Chester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1244389323 www.rolandoluci.co.uk
      Add SEO element