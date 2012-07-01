Your browser is out-of-date.

Fraher and Findlay
Architects in Uk
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Wolf & Badger, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Industrial style clinics
    Wolf & Badger, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Industrial style clinics
    Wolf & Badger, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Industrial style clinics
    Wolf & Badger
    The Christmas House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Classic style houses
    The Christmas House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Classic style houses
    The Christmas House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Scandinavian style dining room
    The Christmas House
    The Signal House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
    The Signal House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
    The Signal House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
    The Signal House
    The Tree House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
    The Tree House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Rustic style living room
    The Tree House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    The Tree House
    The Etch House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Scandinavian style houses
    The Etch House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Scandinavian style houses
    The Etch House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
    The Etch House
    Weaving House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern garden
    Weaving House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern garden
    Weaving House, Fraher and Findlay Fraher and Findlay Modern garden
    Weaving House
    Fraher Architects was founded in 2009 by Joe and Lizzie, delivering small scale and award winning residential projects throughout London. Since then, our practice has grown in size and project scope, with the aim of constantly improving areas of our expertise, and where possible, beyond those boundaries, toward even broader fields.

    This has been achieved by consciously evolving our practice, and we've done this by placing learning, improving, and refining every aspect of what we do, at the very core of our business. This means being aware of opportunities as they arise, and being proactive in making positive change.

    Most visibly, it is this philosophy that led to our joining forces with Findlay Construction. We took repeated learnings from over a decade of practice, and saw that our most excellent work was realised through close relations, with our most excellent construction partners. To improve further therefore, we took the opportunity to evolve, and created our design and build offering. 

    But it doesn't just stop there. Like evolution, the process is ongoing and underpins everything that we do, both internally and externally. From internal projects and experiments (where we burden the risks and share the rewards), to staff development and training, to client relations and project management, to finding future partners and associates that share in our plans, to learn, improve, and refine. 

    For further information or project enquiry please call or email the studio.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Design including bespoke joinery
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    • 2018—AJ Retrofit Awards – The Etch House – Shortlisted
    • 2018—New London Awards – Spiritland – Winner (Retail)
    • 2018—New London Architecture Awards – Spiritland – Shortlisted
    • 2018—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2018 – The Etch House – Runner Up
    • 2017—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2017 – Lambeth Marsh House – Longlisted
    • 2016—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2016 – The Lantern – Shortlisted
    • 2016—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2016 – Cooks Kitchen – Longlisted
    • 2014—AJ Small Project Award 2014 – The Green Studio – Shortlisted
    • 2014—AJ Sustainability Award 2014 – The Green Studio – Shortlisted
    • 2014—Australian Living Green Interior Award – Quality Chop Shop – Shortlisted
    • 2013—New London Architecture: Don't Move Improve 2013 – The Garden Kitchen – Shortlisted
    • 2012—New London Architecture: Don't Move Improve 2011/2012 – The Jewel Box – Runner Up
    • 2011—International Design Competition – Albany Works – Winner
    • 2011—AJ: Small Projects Award – The Jewel Box – Shortlisted
    Address
    First Floor Unit F, Damsel House, Dragonfly Place
    SE4 2FN, London Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082916947 www.fraherandfindlay.com

    Reviews

    James Lawrence Moore
    Very clean workshop. Suggests that products are also well made
    6 months ago
    Chris Tomlin
    joe and his team make amazing spaces.
    4 months ago
    Kenny Gray
    Great job. Well done 👍
    4 months ago
