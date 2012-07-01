Fraher Architects was founded in 2009 by Joe and Lizzie, delivering small scale and award winning residential projects throughout London. Since then, our practice has grown in size and project scope, with the aim of constantly improving areas of our expertise, and where possible, beyond those boundaries, toward even broader fields.

This has been achieved by consciously evolving our practice, and we've done this by placing learning, improving, and refining every aspect of what we do, at the very core of our business. This means being aware of opportunities as they arise, and being proactive in making positive change.

Most visibly, it is this philosophy that led to our joining forces with Findlay Construction. We took repeated learnings from over a decade of practice, and saw that our most excellent work was realised through close relations, with our most excellent construction partners. To improve further therefore, we took the opportunity to evolve, and created our design and build offering.

But it doesn't just stop there. Like evolution, the process is ongoing and underpins everything that we do, both internally and externally. From internal projects and experiments (where we burden the risks and share the rewards), to staff development and training, to client relations and project management, to finding future partners and associates that share in our plans, to learn, improve, and refine.

