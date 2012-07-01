Fraher Architects was founded in 2009 by Joe and Lizzie, delivering small scale and award winning residential projects throughout London. Since then, our practice has grown in size and project scope, with the aim of constantly improving areas of our expertise, and where possible, beyond those boundaries, toward even broader fields.
This has been achieved by consciously evolving our practice, and we've done this by placing learning, improving, and refining every aspect of what we do, at the very core of our business. This means being aware of opportunities as they arise, and being proactive in making positive change.
Most visibly, it is this philosophy that led to our joining forces with Findlay Construction. We took repeated learnings from over a decade of practice, and saw that our most excellent work was realised through close relations, with our most excellent construction partners. To improve further therefore, we took the opportunity to evolve, and created our design and build offering.
But it doesn't just stop there. Like evolution, the process is ongoing and underpins everything that we do, both internally and externally. From internal projects and experiments (where we burden the risks and share the rewards), to staff development and training, to client relations and project management, to finding future partners and associates that share in our plans, to learn, improve, and refine.
- Services
- Architectural
- Interior Design including bespoke joinery
- Service areas
- UK
- Company awards
- 2018—AJ Retrofit Awards – The Etch House – Shortlisted
- 2018—New London Awards – Spiritland – Winner (Retail)
- 2018—New London Architecture Awards – Spiritland – Shortlisted
- 2018—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2018 – The Etch House – Runner Up
- 2017—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2017 – Lambeth Marsh House – Longlisted
- 2016—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2016 – The Lantern – Shortlisted
- 2016—New London Architecture – Don't Move Improve 2016 – Cooks Kitchen – Longlisted
- 2014—AJ Small Project Award 2014 – The Green Studio – Shortlisted
- 2014—AJ Sustainability Award 2014 – The Green Studio – Shortlisted
- 2014—Australian Living Green Interior Award – Quality Chop Shop – Shortlisted
- 2013—New London Architecture: Don't Move Improve 2013 – The Garden Kitchen – Shortlisted
- 2012—New London Architecture: Don't Move Improve 2011/2012 – The Jewel Box – Runner Up
- 2011—International Design Competition – Albany Works – Winner
- 2011—AJ: Small Projects Award – The Jewel Box – Shortlisted
- Address
-
First Floor Unit F, Damsel House, Dragonfly Place
SE4 2FN, London Uk
United Kingdom
+44-2082916947 www.fraherandfindlay.com