Native Landscape Design
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Parkgate
    Kitchen Garden, Wirral
    Yellow Balau Hardwood Deck, Chester
    Yorkstone Garden

    Based in Parkgate, Cheshire on the Wirral, Native Landscape Design
    provides Garden Design and Landscaping Services across the Northwest.

    Native Landscape Design offers a professional garden design and landscaping service to clients seeking an outside space which is both beautiful and functional.

    Mike Walker founder of Native Landscape Design is a pre-registered member of the Society of Garden Designers and has a BA(Hons) in Landscape Architecture. Mike has over 12 years of experience creating innovative gardens and outdoor spaces throughout the UK and Australia.

    Services we offer include the development of garden design concepts, construction, planting and garden styling.

    Services
    • garden design
    • landscape design
    • Landscape Construction
    Service areas
    • Parkgate
    • Wirral
    • cheshire
    • Chester
    Address
    6 School Lane
    CH64 6SR Parkgate
    United Kingdom
    +44-7445813512 www.nativelandscapedesign.co.uk
