JHR Interiors was established in 2011 by Badrieh Johari, specialising in high-end residential projects in the UK and worldwide. JHR strive to bring their clients' vision to life by offering a highly personalised service and building a strong client relationship. Their talented team work closely with architects and contractors, ensuring projects are delivered on time and in budget.
- Services
- Turn-key Service; Interior Architectural Design for Private residences; Space planning and concept design; site survey
- planning drawings and applications; hand-drawn sketches and 3D visuals; lighting and electrical planning and design; bespoke joinery and architectural detail design; furniture layout design; surface finishes
- Fittings
- colour schemes
- sample/mood boards; supply and delivery of FF&E schedules
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- Nominated for SBID Project Under £1million 2015 for Porchester Terrace
- Address
-
2nd Floor MEIC House
W14 8NS London
United Kingdom
+44-2076035916 www.jhr-interiors.com