Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
​Ivon Blumer Architects
Architects in Aldwick Bay
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Orchard House, ​Ivon Blumer Architects ​Ivon Blumer Architects Modern garden
    Orchard House, ​Ivon Blumer Architects ​Ivon Blumer Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Orchard House

    Ivon Blumer Architects is an established award winning architectural practice based on the south coast. We have the expertise to tackle a wide range of architectural and design orientated projects with both commitment and enthusiasm.

    The practice is committed to providing a professional design service developing lasting relationships with clients through team experience and continued improvement based on innovative design and technical excellence.

    We offer a free initial consultation for any potential building project. Our fees are competitive, but we aim to deliver buildings only of the highest quality. The practice is registered with the RIBA and carries the appropriate professional indemnity insurance.

    If you would like further information or to discuss your specific requirements please telephone or e-mail Ivon Blumer

    Service areas
    Aldwick Bay
    Address
    PO21 4LZ Aldwick Bay
    United Kingdom
    +44-1243262987 www.ivonblumerarchitects.com
      Add SEO element