Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
    My love for interior decorating was cultivated at a young age, and even though I hold an alternative creative qualification, my passion lies with seeing beautiful sights and enjoying the stylish elements within the home. Whether it be a gorgeous kitchen, comfortable outdoor zone or Zen space, I adore all things related to comfortable living. 

    I am a born and bred South African, from the magnificent city of Cape Town where sea, sun and mountains rule our day. I also hold a National Diploma in Public Relations Management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and in my spare time you can find me at the seaside or in the mountains. I recently completed by first bungy jump from the iconic Bloukrans bridge located in the Garden Route of this gorgeous country, so I consider myself a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

    Service areas
    Durban and Berlin
    Address
    Homify Online GmbH & Co. KG Holländerstraße 34
    13407 Berlin
    Germany
    homify.co.za
