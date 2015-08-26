Cinimod Studio is a cross-discipline practice based in London specializing in the fusion of architecture and lighting design. It was started by the architect and artist Dominic Harris, whose passion for interactive art and lighting design has produced built projects now found across the international art and architecture scene.

The ongoing work of Cinimod Studio is both visually stunning and technologically advanced. A dedication to research and development ensures that the studio stays abreast of the latest technologies and fabrication techniques. The studio is currently involved in several projects in both the UK and abroad, and has designed bespoke lighting products that are now in production.

It is a fundamental belief of the studio that we should design the experience first and then use our best technologies and techniques for making it a reality.