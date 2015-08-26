Your browser is out-of-date.

Cinimod Studio
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (6)
    Cinimod Studio is a cross-discipline practice based in London specializing in the fusion of architecture and lighting design. It was started by the architect and artist Dominic Harris, whose passion for interactive art and lighting design has produced built projects now found across the international art and architecture scene.

    The ongoing work of Cinimod Studio is both visually stunning and technologically advanced. A dedication to research and development ensures that the studio stays abreast of the latest technologies and fabrication techniques. The studio is currently involved in several projects in both the UK and abroad, and has designed bespoke lighting products that are now in production. 

    It is a fundamental belief of the studio that we should design the experience first and then use our best technologies and techniques for making it a reality.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • lighting design
    • Event Design
    • Artwork Design & Fabrication
    • Interaction Design
    • Electronic Design
    • Software Development
    • Project Management
    • Sound Design & Composition
    • Audio Branding
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    UK & Global and London
    Company awards
    • Winner of Decorative Lighting Installation at the Darc Awards 2015
    • Winner of Special Projects at the Lighting Design Awards 2015
    • Winner of Best Indoor Luminaire  at the Lighting Design Awards 2014
    • Winner of Outstanding Overall Marketing Campaign of the year at the Games Marketing Summit 2013
    • Winner of Thinking Outside of the Box at the Games Marketing Summit 2013
    • Winner of Best Use of Digital Media or Use of Digital Social Media Marketing at the Games Marketing Summit 2013
    • Winner of Luminaire Design (bronze) at the Infinity Lighting Awards 2013
    • Winner of Special Projects at the Lighting Design Awards 2012
    • Winner of Small Retail at the Lighting Design Awards 2012
    • Winner of Best Hotel or Restaurant Lighting Design at the Lighting Design Awards 2010
    • Winner of Best Bar or Restaurant at the FX International Design Awards 2009
    • Winner of “Breakthrough Talent of the Year” at the FX International Design Awards 2008
    • Show all 12 awards
    Address
    Unit 108, Canalot Studios, 222 Kensal Road
    W10 5BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089693960 www.cinimodstudio.com

    Reviews

    Gav Grant (Shaddam)
    10/10 excellent service and fascinating work
    12 months ago
    Tan Loc Nguyen
    over 2 years ago
    Francesco Pranzetti
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
