Cinimod Studio is a cross-discipline practice based in London specializing in the fusion of architecture and lighting design. It was started by the architect and artist Dominic Harris, whose passion for interactive art and lighting design has produced built projects now found across the international art and architecture scene.
The ongoing work of Cinimod Studio is both visually stunning and technologically advanced. A dedication to research and development ensures that the studio stays abreast of the latest technologies and fabrication techniques. The studio is currently involved in several projects in both the UK and abroad, and has designed bespoke lighting products that are now in production.
It is a fundamental belief of the studio that we should design the experience first and then use our best technologies and techniques for making it a reality.
- Services
- Architecture
- lighting design
- Event Design
- Artwork Design & Fabrication
- Interaction Design
- Electronic Design
- Software Development
- Project Management
- Sound Design & Composition
- Audio Branding
- Service areas
- UK & Global and London
- Company awards
- Winner of
Decorative Lighting Installationat the Darc Awards 2015
- Winner of
Special Projectsat the Lighting Design Awards 2015
- Winner of
Best Indoor Luminaireat the Lighting Design Awards 2014
- Winner of
Outstanding Overall Marketing Campaign of the yearat the Games Marketing Summit 2013
- Winner of
Thinking Outside of the Boxat the Games Marketing Summit 2013
- Winner of
Best Use of Digital Media or Use of Digital Social Media Marketingat the Games Marketing Summit 2013
- Winner of
Luminaire Design(bronze) at the Infinity Lighting Awards 2013
- Winner of
Special Projectsat the Lighting Design Awards 2012
- Winner of
Small Retailat the Lighting Design Awards 2012
- Winner of
Best Hotel or Restaurant Lighting Designat the Lighting Design Awards 2010
- Winner of
Best Bar or Restaurantat the FX International Design Awards 2009
- Winner of “Breakthrough Talent of the Year” at the FX International Design Awards 2008
- Address
-
Unit 108, Canalot Studios, 222 Kensal Road
W10 5BN London
United Kingdom
+44-2089693960 www.cinimodstudio.com