James Allworthy
Furniture & Accessories in Canterbury
    • Loci-Genius, James Allworthy James Allworthy Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Multicolored
    Loci-Genius, James Allworthy James Allworthy Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Multicolored
    Loci-Genius, James Allworthy James Allworthy Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Multicolored
    Loci-Genius
    No.11 'The stripwood series' , James Allworthy James Allworthy Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Multicolored
    No.11 'The stripwood series' , James Allworthy James Allworthy Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Multicolored
    No.11 'The stripwood series' , James Allworthy James Allworthy Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Multicolored
    No.11 'The stripwood series'

    James Allworthy is a furniture designer / maker whose style is defined through its handmade and personal character. His pieces often integrate both new and reclaimed wooden elements. This combination makes for modern results which retain the authenticity and warmth the reclaimed material enters into the equation.

    He is both actively developing his own range of products whilst continuing to create furnishings custom-made to order. This gives him the chance to gather inspiration from different surroundings and the close working relationship with his clients makes that he essentially creates with them, not just for them.   

    Cupid's arrow pointed him in the direction of the Netherlands, where he now has a second workshop and is regularly based. His main premises are in the south east of England but frequent travel between the two countries allows him to stay flexible and maximise customer relations.

    Services
    • Furniture Design
    • Home Decor
    • Garden/Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Europe
    Address
    4 Barnes Court, St. Jacobs Place
    CT13UU Canterbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-7736000680 www.jamesallworthy.com
