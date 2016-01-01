Your browser is out-of-date.

Alexander John Garden Design &amp; Maintenance
Landscape Designers in Banbury
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Cottage garden design Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire
    Cottage garden design Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Cottage garden design Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Cottage garden design Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire
    Garden makeover, Banbury, Oxfordshire
    Garden makeover, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Modern garden
    Garden makeover, Banbury, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Modern garden
    Garden makeover, Banbury, Oxfordshire
    Courtyard Garden design & build, Brailes, Oxfordshire
    Courtyard Garden design & build, Brailes, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Courtyard Garden design & build, Brailes, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Courtyard Garden design & build, Brailes, Oxfordshire
    Walled Garden design and makeover. Bodicote, Oxfordshire
    Walled Garden design and makeover. Bodicote, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Walled Garden design and makeover. Bodicote, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Walled Garden design and makeover. Bodicote, Oxfordshire
    Rear Garden makeover Banbury, Oxfordshire
    Rear Garden makeover Banbury, Oxfordshire, Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance
    Rear Garden makeover Banbury, Oxfordshire

    Welcome to Alexander John Garden Design, Banbury. We have a wealth of over 20 years experience within the gardening industry to ensure your garden is well cared for and looks beautiful.

    We design, we build, we plant and finally we maintain your garden, you don’t need to go anywhere else as we offer the complete package making it less stressful and more cost effective than using multiple gardening services. Alexander John offer a professional and complete service to local customers in the Banbury area, throughout Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire. We are sure we have a service to meet your gardening requirements or needs. Simply contact us to arrange your free assessment.

    Areas Served
    Banbury, Deddington, Brackley, Chipping Norton, Shipston on Stour, Southam, Leamington Spa, Stratford Upon Avon, and surrounding villages in North Oxfordshire and  South Warwickshire

    Typical Job Cost £8000 - £40.000

    Business Description Welcome to Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance, we are a professional and passionate gardening company based in Banbury Oxfordshire. We offer a full range of garden services.  Each project is individually tailored towards your home and needs. We have operated successfully for over 20 years, our services are varied and we will gladly cover neighbouring towns, villages and counties. Our knowledgeable team will transform, refresh and advise on how to make the most of your garden for you to gain maximum pleasure for many years to come.

    Services
    • Garden design
    • Landscaping
    • Garden Maintenance
    • Lawn Care
    • Planting Schemes
    • Hard Landscaping
    • Plant Sourcing
    • Decking
    • Turfing
    • Fencing
    • Patios
    • Paving
    • Driveways
    • Water features
    • Garden Lighting
    • Mulching
    • Composting
    • Grass cutting
    • Strimming
    • Border designs
    • Low maintenance gardens
    Service areas
    • BANBURY
    • BRACKLEY
    • HOOK NORTON
    • CHIPPING NORTON
    • SHIPSTON ON STOUR
    • WARWICK
    • SOUTHAM
    • DEDDINGTON
    Company awards
    • BARK.COM Professional Award 2016
    • Checkatrade.com
    Address
    Winter Gardens House
    ox16 1ut Banbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1295368917 www.banburygardeners.co.uk
