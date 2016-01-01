Welcome to Alexander John Garden Design, Banbury. We have a wealth of over 20 years experience within the gardening industry to ensure your garden is well cared for and looks beautiful.

We design, we build, we plant and finally we maintain your garden, you don’t need to go anywhere else as we offer the complete package making it less stressful and more cost effective than using multiple gardening services. Alexander John offer a professional and complete service to local customers in the Banbury area, throughout Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire. We are sure we have a service to meet your gardening requirements or needs. Simply contact us to arrange your free assessment.

Areas Served

Banbury, Deddington, Brackley, Chipping Norton, Shipston on Stour, Southam, Leamington Spa, Stratford Upon Avon, and surrounding villages in North Oxfordshire and South Warwickshire

Typical Job Cost £8000 - £40.000

Business Description Welcome to Alexander John Garden Design & Maintenance, we are a professional and passionate gardening company based in Banbury Oxfordshire. We offer a full range of garden services. Each project is individually tailored towards your home and needs. We have operated successfully for over 20 years, our services are varied and we will gladly cover neighbouring towns, villages and counties. Our knowledgeable team will transform, refresh and advise on how to make the most of your garden for you to gain maximum pleasure for many years to come.