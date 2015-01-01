Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Leigh
Media & Bloggers in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 1704Ideabooks (1704)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I have a background in journalism and creative writing, with a passion for all things design, decor and architecture-related. Living in one of the most beautiful cities in the world is a daily inspiration, while the creative energy that my country perpetuates is diverse and vibrant.

    I have a Bachelors Degree in Journalism & Media Studies and over a decade of experience writing across different platforms. When I'm not writing or reading, I can be found running or cycling around Cape Town. I have been lucky enough in my career to interview incredible architects and designers, giving me some insight into the industry from all perspectives.

    I have been writing for homify since the end of 2015 and it has become like my online home. I find comfort in the incredible images and the work that talented professionals from around the world have created.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    www.homify.co.za

    Reviews

    Simoné Pretorius Simoné Pretorius
    Appalled by the article claiming to showcase 13 container home
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2017
    Edit
      Add SEO element