I have a background in journalism and creative writing, with a passion for all things design, decor and architecture-related. Living in one of the most beautiful cities in the world is a daily inspiration, while the creative energy that my country perpetuates is diverse and vibrant.

I have a Bachelors Degree in Journalism & Media Studies and over a decade of experience writing across different platforms. When I'm not writing or reading, I can be found running or cycling around Cape Town. I have been lucky enough in my career to interview incredible architects and designers, giving me some insight into the industry from all perspectives.

I have been writing for homify since the end of 2015 and it has become like my online home. I find comfort in the incredible images and the work that talented professionals from around the world have created.