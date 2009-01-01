MacMaster was launched in 2009 by award winning designer Alex MacMaster, who has a passion for exemplary wood work design and stunning statement pieces. Driven by the pursuit for absolute impeccability and care, MacMaster’s contemporary lighting and furniture is designed in house and exclusively hand crafted in his workshop nestled in the beautiful countryside of Worcestershire, Great Britain
- Modern lighting and furniture
- International worldwide
- worcestershire
- New Design Britain at Interiors 2011- Iris Pendant Light
The Guildings, Trimpley
DY12 1PG Worcestershire
United Kingdom
+44-1299861738 www.macmasterdesign.com