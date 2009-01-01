Your browser is out-of-date.

MacMaster Design
Lighting in Worcestershire
    Iris Pendant Light
    Iris Floor Light
    Lotus Pendant Light
    Cocoon Pendant light
    Tulip Floor Light

    MacMaster was launched in 2009 by award winning designer Alex MacMaster, who has a passion for exemplary wood work design and stunning statement pieces. Driven by the pursuit for absolute impeccability and care, MacMaster’s contemporary lighting and furniture is designed in house and exclusively hand crafted in his workshop nestled in the beautiful countryside of Worcestershire, Great Britain

    Services
    Modern lighting and furniture
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • worcestershire
    Company awards
    New Design Britain at Interiors 2011- Iris Pendant Light
    Address
    The Guildings, Trimpley
    DY12 1PG Worcestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1299861738 www.macmasterdesign.com
