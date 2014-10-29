The name Collective Architecture reflects our approach to the practice of architecture and our internal structure. We are a 100% employee owned trust intended to reward and further involve staff in the development of the practice. Ownership by all brings care and commitment to every aspect of our work.

Collective Architecture was established to pursue themes of participation and sustainability in architecture. These consider both physical and emotional needs to transform places for the people who inhabit them. Our output is highly varied, ranging from intimate community installations to large scale urban regeneration. Over the past 15 years we have successfully delivered a series of important projects spread across the UK.

Our ethos encourages individuals to express themselves and research issues which are of relevance to both their work and wider society. This has resulted in our architects developing specialist knowledge, accreditation and qualifications, to achieve a range of crucial skills. We share that information and encourage discussion through events, forum, publication and are active in a number of important institutions. Many of our staff teach, lecture and guest at schools of architecture in the UK and throughout Europe.

We consider each project special and develop an approach to suit that project’s need and potential. From the outset we explore all the elements of architecture through collaborative workshops and the use of three dimensional media. This leads to well crafted buildings that contribute to happiness and wellbeing over a prolonged period of time. Our work has been widely published and exhibited in Glasgow, London, Barcelona, the Chicago Atheneaum and the Venice Biennale. We have also been recognised with a variety of national and international awards.