The name Collective Architecture reflects our approach to the practice of architecture and our internal structure. We are a 100% employee owned trust intended to reward and further involve staff in the development of the practice. Ownership by all brings care and commitment to every aspect of our work.
Collective Architecture was established to pursue themes of participation and sustainability in architecture. These consider both physical and emotional needs to transform places for the people who inhabit them. Our output is highly varied, ranging from intimate community installations to large scale urban regeneration. Over the past 15 years we have successfully delivered a series of important projects spread across the UK.
Our ethos encourages individuals to express themselves and research issues which are of relevance to both their work and wider society. This has resulted in our architects developing specialist knowledge, accreditation and qualifications, to achieve a range of crucial skills. We share that information and encourage discussion through events, forum, publication and are active in a number of important institutions. Many of our staff teach, lecture and guest at schools of architecture in the UK and throughout Europe.
We consider each project special and develop an approach to suit that project’s need and potential. From the outset we explore all the elements of architecture through collaborative workshops and the use of three dimensional media. This leads to well crafted buildings that contribute to happiness and wellbeing over a prolonged period of time. Our work has been widely published and exhibited in Glasgow, London, Barcelona, the Chicago Atheneaum and the Venice Biennale. We have also been recognised with a variety of national and international awards.
- Company awards
- 2014- Herald Property Awards (Commercial / Retail Project) The Red Treen Business Centre, Bridgeton 2014- Herald Property Awards (Large Scale Social Housing) Argyle Street & Shaftsbury Lane, Anderston 2014- Saltire Award (Large Scale Housing) Argyle Street & Shaftsbury Lane, A 2014- Property Awards The Red Tree Business Centre (Best Regeneration) 2014- Women in Construction Awards Fiona Welch, Architect of the Year 2013- Retrofit Awards (Architecture Journal 2013) Bridgeton Business Centre (UK Award) 2013- Scottish Design Award (Award) Merchant City Voices (with Louise Welsh) 2013- Scottish design Award (Commendation) Going Viral Exhibition 2013- Scottish Design Award (Commendation) Hopehill Road 2013- Scottish Design Award (Nomination) Bowflatts, Cumbria 2013- Scottish Homes Award (Affordable Home Award) Garscube Estate 2013- Scottish Design Awards (Commendation) Florence House, Cumbria 2013- Saltire Award (Commendation) Alex Frost Wall Mural 2013- CODA International Art in Architecture Award Alex Frost Wall Mural (Finalist) 2012- Brick Awards Florence House, Cumbria 2012- GIA Housing Award Florence House, Cumbria 2012- Scottish Design Awards (Commendation) Green Networks (7 Lochs—Gartloch Gartcosh) 2012- Architecture Journal—Emerging Woman Architect of the Year Jude Barber (Nominee) 2012- Architecture Journal—Small Projects Award Titan Crane Education and Visitor Centre 2012- Civic Trust (Finalist) Castlemilk Lighting Strategy 2012- Women in Costruction Award Cathy Houston, Architect of the Year (Winner) 2011- GIA Awards Castle Street, Rothesay (Commendation—Residential) 2011- Herald Property Awards Govan Gateway (Best Family Home) 2011- Herald Property Awards Govan Gateway (Property Innovation of the Year) 2011- Herald Property Awards Linwood Regeneration (Best Regeneration) 2011- Herald Property Awards Govan Gateway (Commendation—Best Regeneration) 2011- Herald Property Awards Blochairn Place (Development of the Year) 2011- Roses Design Award (Nomination) Collective Architecture (Practice of the Year) 2011- Roses Design Award (Gold) Argyle Street Upgrade (Best Proposed Building) 2011- Roses Design Award (Silver) Linwood Regeneration (Best Regeneration) 2011- Roses Design Award (Silver) Gartloch Gartcosh (Placemaking & Masterplanning) 2011- Scottish Design Award (Commendation) Argyle Street Upgrade (Best Proposed Building) 2011- Scottish Design Award (Nomination) Linwood Regeneration (Best Regeneration) 2011- Scottish Design Award (Commendation) Byron Street, Partick (Best Social Housing) 2010- Sustainable Social Housing Consultancy Of the Year (Finalist) Collective Architecture 2010- Scottish Design Award Kildrum Regeneration (Nomination) 2010- Roses Design Awards (Bronze) King Street, Rothesay, Isle of Bute 2010- Roses Design Awards (Bronze) Castlemilk Lighting 2010- Lighting Design Awards 2010 Springburn Towers (Commendation) 2010- Lighting Design Awards 2010 Castlemillk Lighting (Finalist)
Mercat Building
G1 5AB Glasgow
United Kingdom
+44-1415523001 www.collectivearchitecture.com