Vintage Uniques
Furniture & Accessories in Dudley
    Makeovers

    Vintage Uniques for hand painted vintage furniture.

    Here at Vintage Uniques we take pre-loved vintage goods of yesterday and up-cycle, re-invent and re-love them for today.

    All the furniture we up-cycle is of quality manufacture and we see through the 'old ugly ducklings' and make them beautiful once more. We use various high quality paints including Autentico Vintage, Annie Sloan, Farrow and Ball etc. Add a whole lot of elbow grease in the mix ....et voilà.

    Services
    • Re-love
    • up-cycle and re-invent vintage furniture
    Service areas
    furniture and DUDLEY
    Address
    20 Radnor Road
    DY3 3TW Dudley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1902335478 www.vintageuniques.co.uk
