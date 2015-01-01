Your browser is out-of-date.

Izelle du Pisanie
Media & Bloggers in Cape Town
    • With an avid interest in architecture and design, I have been writing for homify since 2015. This aligns strongly with my passion for innovative problem solving and gaining understanding. Writing is, therefore, a great passion of mine, as I found it at the convergence of expression and learning. 

    When I'm not either trying to expand my knowledge or write about the most impressive design feats in the world, I enjoy spending time in the beautiful compositions of nature or immersing myself in different cultures. 

    I was drawn to homify because it democratises the appreciation of good architecture and design from across the globe. Now, every single person can take a tour of the most beautiful and elite homes and get advice on how to duplicate what they find most inspiring. 

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7800 Cape Town
    South Africa
