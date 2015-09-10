Your browser is out-of-date.

Replace Your Bathroom
Bathroom Designers in Salisbury
    Kitchen Refit
    New Kitchen Fitting
    Small Bathroom Installation

    Bathroom specialists, Replace Your Bathroom, provide the full range of bathroom services, from design right through to installation.

    Whether you require a full bathroom refit, wet room installation or ensuite shower room, we provide a bespoke solution that's perfect for your needs and requirements.

    We also fit kitchens!

    Services
    • bathroom services
    • bathroom fitting
    • bathroom refits
    • wet room installation
    • shower room installation
    • kitchen fitting
    Service areas
    30 mile radius of Salisbury
    Address
    SP2 8PU Salisbury
    United Kingdom
    +44-1722331988 www.replaceyourbathroom.com
