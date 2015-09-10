Bathroom specialists, Replace Your Bathroom, provide the full range of bathroom services, from design right through to installation.
Whether you require a full bathroom refit, wet room installation or ensuite shower room, we provide a bespoke solution that's perfect for your needs and requirements.
We also fit kitchens!
- Services
- bathroom services
- bathroom fitting
- bathroom refits
- wet room installation
- shower room installation
- kitchen fitting
- Service areas
- 30 mile radius of Salisbury
- Address
-
SP2 8PU Salisbury
United Kingdom
+44-1722331988 www.replaceyourbathroom.com