Strangebox is a 3d animation and visualisation company creating beautiful animation for all purpose digital platforms. We create High end, quality animated & still visuals for everything from tv to internet video. We can create 3d models so you can see how your new extension or building will look before its created from a simple brief and architects plans. Our services are not restricted to commercial outlets and we deal with anyone wishing to visualise anything.
- Services
- 3D Animation
- motion graphics
- video for the internet
- animated content for sales
- still image visuals and much more.
- Service areas
- CAMBRIDGESHIRE
- Company awards
- Part of a BBC BAFTA award winning team.
- Address
-
27 warren road
pe275nx Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
+44-7540726616 www.strangebox.co.uk