Strangebox ltd
Artists & Artisans in Cambridgeshire
    • Strangebox is a 3d animation and visualisation company creating beautiful animation for all purpose digital platforms.  We create High end, quality animated & still visuals for everything from tv to internet video. We can create 3d models so you can see how your new extension or building will look before its created from a simple brief and architects plans. Our services are not restricted to commercial outlets and we deal with anyone wishing to visualise anything.

    Services
    • 3D Animation
    • motion graphics
    • video for the internet
    • animated content for sales
    • still image visuals and much more.
    Service areas
    CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    Company awards
    Part of a BBC BAFTA award winning team.
    Address
    27 warren road
    pe275nx Cambridgeshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7540726616 www.strangebox.co.uk
