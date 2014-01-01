Award winning CeramicArt Regina Heinz is a London based ceramic art practice specialising in architectural ceramics- conceived in a new contemporary idiom that combines sculptural form, colour and design in a unique way. Water has been a recurrent motif in her ceramic work, effortlessly translated into fluid forms and abstract flowing designs – some gestural, some geometric. Whether as unique art work or forming a whole wall, the undulating units add texture and a sculptural quality that animates each plane with rippling patterns of light and shadow. Regina’s acclaimed wall pieces are made up of 3-dimensional “tiles” that can be combined in different configurations to create unique installations for architectural spaces. This fusion of traditional and contemporary aesthetics results in timeless designs that lend themselves to bespoke projects, both interior and exterior. Poised between art and design the beautifully crafted forms employ a combination of ceramic skills, including hand-painting, high-gloss glazes, gold enamels and ceramic printing. As well as her limited edition art pieces Regina offers a bespoke service, creating site-specific designs for corporate, public or domestic settings.Portfolio includes an exclusive tile line for the American tile-retailer Ann Sacks and in 2014 an exclusive design for the cabin artwork for P&O’s latest cruise ship Britannia.